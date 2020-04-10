Indian Army destroys terror launch pad used by terrorists killed in Keran ops

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Apr 10 (ANI): The Indian Army on Friday carried out precision attacks on terrorist launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) responding to ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army.

Army sources told ANI that the terror launchpad targeted by the troops on Line of Control (LoC) are in the Dudhniyal area of Kel sector which was used by the Pakistan Army to launch five terrorists who had infiltrated in the Keran sector around April 1.

"The five terrorists were killed by the Army Special Forces in fierce combat on April 5 but in the process, we had also lost our five Special Forces operatives," sources told.

The sources said the Army also had inputs that a new batch of terrorists was getting ready to infiltrate from there.

In the attack launched today, an ammunition dump of the Pakistan Army has also been destroyed. (ANI)