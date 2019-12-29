Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Indian Army doctors on Saturday facilitated the premature delivery of a passenger of Howrah Express at 172 Military Hospital in Gurdaspur.
Among those who helped her were Captain Lalitha and Captain Amandeep. The woman passenger had premature labour on the train earlier in the day. Both the mother and the child are in healthy condition. (ANI)
Indian Army doctors help train passenger with premature labour
ANI | Updated: Dec 28, 2019 23:59 IST
