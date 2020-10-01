Indian Army exposes Pak Army's malicious attempts to create divide

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The Indian Army on Thursday said that over the past few days, a state-sponsored malicious social media disinformation campaign has been run by Pakistan against Indian Army.



Over the past few days, a state-sponsored malicious social media disinformation campaign has been run by Pakistan against Indian Army and in particular against Lt Gen Taranjit Singh, a senior officer posted in Department of Military Affairs (DMA), the Indian Army said.

It added, having failed consistently to incite religion-based disaffection within the country, Pakistan, in a desperate attempt, is now trying to create a divide within the Indian Army.

Indian Army categorically rejects such malicious attempts to defame the institution, it further said. (ANI)

