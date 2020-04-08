Indian Army facilitates safe return of 21-year-old man who crosses into China in March

Tezpur (Assam) [India], April 8 (ANI): Indian Army on Tuesday facilitated the safe return of 21-yr-old Togley Singkaman of Arunachal Pradesh who crossed to China on March 19, said PRO Defence, Tezpur.

The Army had approached the Chinese Army and he was handed back yesterday. He is quarantined for COVID-19 by the Army.

Meanwhile, a person who returned recently from Saudi Arabia and linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Assam, taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state to 28, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The number of positive cases in India as per the Union health ministry update is now at 4,789, with 4,312 active cases, 353 who have been cured/discharged/migrated and 124 deaths. (ANI)

