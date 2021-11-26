Indian Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Rajouri, one Pak terrorist eliminated

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 26 (ANI): A Pakistani terrorist was killed in Bhimber Gali village of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army informed on Friday.



"On the night of November 25, 2021, Pak terrorist attempted an infiltration bid along LoC in Bhimber Gali sector (J&K). Alert Indian Army troops successfully foiled the infiltration attempt and One Pak terrorist has been eliminated," PRO Jammu said.

The body of the terrorist along with weapons and ammunition has been recovered.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

