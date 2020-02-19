Indian Army foils infiltration bid by terrorists at LoC

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): The Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan occupied Kashmir's (PoK) Neelam Valley on Tuesday night, Army sources said here.

The Army positions got alerted after monitoring the movement of terrorists near LoC and took the required action to foil the attempt of infiltration.

Earlier this month, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had said that there has been an increase in the ceasefire violations along the LoC as Pakistan is trying to push terrorists from there.

"There has been an increase in ceasefire violations on Line of Control. It was expected as he (Pakistan) is trying to push terrorists from launchpads and various camps. Because of winters he is finding it difficult and resorting to ceasefire violations," the Army Chief had told ANI.

"It (Pakistan) has not been successful as most of the infiltration attempts have been foiled. As we have seen, it is getting desperate to push them (terrorists) across," he added. (ANI)

