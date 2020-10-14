Indian Army foils suspected BAT action in J-K's Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 14 (ANI): The Indian Army on Wednesday foiled suspected Border Action Team (BAT) action along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.



The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said that early in the morning suspicious activity was observed in Tangdhar village of Kupwara.

It added that timely action by the troops averted an infiltration bid. The area is being searched and surveillance under progress.

"Suspected BAT (Border Action Team) action bid foiled in Tangdhar. Today early morning, suspicious activity was observed of 3-4 intruders by alert troops, close to forward post along LC. Timely action by alert troops averted infiltration bid. Area search and surveillance under progress," the Chinar Corps said in a tweet. (ANI)

