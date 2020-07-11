Indian Army helps OIL at Assam's Baghjan site, had built composite bridge earlier

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], July 11 (ANI): Indian Army on Friday helped in placing some of the material on the plinth for strengthening the same for ease of vehicular movement at Assam's Baghjan oilfield area, as per Oil India Limited (OIL).

PSU major also thanked the Army for their "indomitable spirit and wholehearted support".

OIL experienced a gas blowout at well number 5 at its Baghjan Oilfield, in close vicinity of Dibru Saikhowa National Park and Maguri Motapung Beel, leaving natural gas and condensate oil gushing out in the open, displacing thousands of families. The well caught fire on June 9.

Notably, a bridge on Doomdooma-Baghjan road had collapsed on June 24 because of incessant rain in Tinsukia affecting operation to control oil blowout in Baghjan. The Indian Army had then completed the construction of a composite bridge at the blow out site of Well Number 5 for controlling the fire. (ANI)

