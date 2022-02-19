Indian Army helps students in Kashmir pursue medical education dreams with 'Super 50' initiative

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): The Indian Army is preparing students for medical competitive examinations free of cost under the 'Army HPCL Kashmir Super 50' initiative in the North Kashmir areas. The Army is also providing financial support to students who get admissions to elite medical colleges by sponsoring their fees.



Speaking to ANI, Major General SS Slaria, GOC, Kilo Force, said that the situation in North Kashmir is moving towards normalcy as the prevailing parameters are improving including the decline of terror incidents along with an increase in the number of students going to schools.

"In North Kashmir, the security situation is stable. It is moving towards normalcy. Once you look at the benchmarks, there are many positives. Terror instances are going down. Incidents of 'Hartaals' are going down. The tourism sector is looking up with better arrivals of the tourists, and more students are going to schools. The youth has to choose their heroes well. If they choose them well, they will be on the right path," he said.

Speaking about the project, Wahid Farooq, a teacher in the Army-sponsored institute, said that there are 30 boys and 20 girls studying in the coaching free of cost as part of the initiative of the Army.



"We started this project in 2018 and visited every school and conducted written examinations to shortlist students for the coaching programme. In 2018, we took 30 students out of which 25 cleared the entrance examination for the medical colleges. The project was converted from Super 30 to Super 50 in 2021 after which girls were also inducted. We have 30 boys and 20 girls studying here and they are provided free of cost facilities to pursue their ambitions. The Army is also sponsoring fees once the students get admissions to institutions such as AIIMS," he told ANI.

Anupreeta Shandilya, a teacher in the coaching institute, said that there has been a 100 per cent success record for the boys.





"I have been teaching here since July last year. When the students come, we take them through the subjects in a gradual manner, beginning with the basics. It is really surprising that no matter which area they come from they all want to do well. We have a 100 per cent success record for boys and I am sure the girls will also do well in the near future," she said.

Hakima, a student, told ANI that admissions in the coaching institute take place after written examinations and interviews.



"It has been almost three months since I started studying here. I got to know about this coaching centre after standard 12. We have to fill up a form after which there is an entrance examination. An interview is taken and then the students are selected," she said.

Talking about the facilities, Hakima said that the facilities are good and the coaching is a better opportunity for the students who cannot afford expensive coaching in big cities.

"I want to become a doctor. The facilities are good here. The teachers are quite competent. It is a good opportunity for the students who cannot afford expensive coaching in other cities," she said.



Another student said that he's benefitting a lot from the coaching institute with face to face interactions with the teachers.

"There are a lot of facilities here, including hostels. We have face to face interactions with the faculties. In the cities, there is an expense of almost Rs 2 to 3 lakhs for medical coaching. The Army is giving us all facilities for free. We are benefitting a lot," he said.

"I am from Rajouri. The facilities are good. Mobile phones are not allowed here which is a good thing. The teachers clear all our doubts," another student Mohammad Imran said. (ANI)

