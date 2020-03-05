Indian Army hits Pakistani positions across LoC with anti-tank missiles, artillery shells

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): The Indian Army recently used anti-tank guided missiles, rocket launchers and artillery shells to target Pakistan Army positions opposite the Kupwara sector, sources said on Thursday.

The Indian Army action was in response to frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army to push infiltrators into the Indian territory in Jammu and Kashmir, Army sources told ANI.

In November last year, ANI had reported that Indian Army will deploy its recently-acquired Spike anti-tank guided missiles on the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan. (ANI)

