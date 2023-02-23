Indian Army holds classes to enable children to continue education amid snowfall

Boniyar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 22 (ANI): The Indian Army has organised classes for the students of Jammu and Kashmir in an attempt to help them continue with their education amid heavy snowfall in the region.

The children could not keep up with their education due to ongoing winter vacations. The Indian Army soldiers in Boniyar was aware of challenges being faced by the small children in remote villages and so organised classes for them.

These children were provided with teachers by the Indian Army, for continuing education.





The majority of the children, continuing their education in these remote villages are girls.

Currently, nearly 300 children are attending these classes, coordinated and organised by the Indian Army.

The Indian Army also distributed free stationery items to these children, most of whom come from poverty-stricken families.

Lauding the Indian Army for its efforts, Wali Mohd, Lamabardar of Chotwali village in Tehsil Boniyar, stated that these classes will help the children in building a brighter future ahead. (ANI)

