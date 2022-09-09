Indian army in Doda district of J&K conducted Gujjar and Bakkarwal meals

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Indian Army in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, conducted Gujjar and Bakkarwal meals on Thursday.

As part of a continued drive to ameliorate the lives of locals and to outreach the population in remote areas, the Indian Army, Doda organised Gujjar and Bakkarwal Mela, Horse Race, Medical and Veterinary Camp on 08 Sep 2022 in the lush green meadows of Lal Draman located in remote Bhagwah area of Doda district.

With the onset of summers, every year thousands of Gujjar and Bakkarwals from regions as far as Udhampur, Reasi, Anantnag Jammu, and Rajouri flock to the green pastures of Lal Draman and the areas around it. Indian Army has been organising the event since 2012 to address the grievances and mainstream the nomadic population.

It took a month-long preparation and continued efforts to organise the extremely popular event in the rugged terrain. A total of 72 Gujjar & Bakkarwal horse riders participated in the horse race conducted over two days and witnessed by more than 1000 locals who had gathered from far away places for this unique event. Medical and Veterinary Camp were also organised simultaneously.





A total of 376 Gujjar and Bakkarwal including males, females, and children were provided free medicines and medical care during the conduct of the medical camp. 158 animals including sheep, goats, horses, and cattle were also screened & provided with medical care. The event also included fun games for children, folk music, dance & amusement sports for adults.

The camp was graced by Major General Ajay Kumar, GOC Delta Force, Brigadier Sameer K Palande, Commander 9 Sector RR along with Colonel Ankur Sharma, Commanding Officer, 10 Rashtriya Rifles to motivate the migratory population.

Officials from civil administration also visited the Lal Dharman to witness the event & interact with the local population to address their grievances. The chief guest while addressing the Gujjars and Bakkarwals assured them of the continued support of the Indian Army to ensure their safety and uplifting standard of living.



A felicitation ceremony was conducted during the event for our very own local band 'Band of Doda' and was equipped by the Indian Army with a variety of musical instruments to boost the local music scene and cultivate new talent.

The festival was a grand success in line with the promotion of tourism in the region as well as instilling a spirit of sports in the youth of our region while fostering social and communal harmony. (ANI)

