Indian Army in favour of granting pension benefits to women officers who fulfil service conditions

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): The Indian Army is in the favour of granting pension benefits to women officers who have fulfilled the service conditions, Army sources said on Monday.

Sources have informed that the induction of women in the Army is progressing well and that these women officers will be given all suitable assignments as deemed fit by the organisation.

All decisions taken towards the smooth integration of women in various assigned roles in the army will be taken in the best interest of the individuals and the organisation, Army sources added.

In April last year, the Army had kicked off the process of inducting women as jawans by starting their online registration for recruitment in the corps of military police.

The decks for the induction were cleared in January last year after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government has taken a "historic" decision to induct women in the military police with an aim to enhance their representation in the three services. (ANI)

