Indian Army inducts high mobility troop carrier for operations in Ladakh

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The Fire and Fury corps of the Indian Army on Friday inducted indigenous high mobility troop carrier and 4x4 Quick Reaction Force Vehicles for operations in the Ladakh sector, Army officials confirmed.

According to the officials, these vehicles have been made in India by private sector firms.





"Fire and Fury Corps inducts indigenous high mobility troop carrier, 4x4 Quick Reaction Force Vehicles, #QRFV ex @BharatForgeLtd," Fire and Fury Corps tweeted.

The Army had announced the induction of the 4x4 Quick Reaction Force vehicles on October 6.

The Northern Command tweeted, "Northern Command inducts 4x4 Quick Reaction Force Vehicles, an indigenous initiative by Bharat Forge Limited; an all-terrain high mobility combat troop carrier with Armour and Mine Protection. #AtmanirbharBharat #MadeInIndia @adgpi," Northen Command-Indian Army had tweeted. (ANI)

