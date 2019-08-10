Indian Army intensifies rescue operation in flood affected states

New Delhi (India), Aug 10 (ANI): With flood and incessant rain playing havoc, Indian Army has intensified its relief and rescue operations in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

In coordination with Navy and Air Force, Army has deployed a total of 123 rescue teams in 16 flood-affected districts spreading across four affected states.

A total of 9 relief teams and 12 engineer teams are providing assistance to the flood-affected persons of Kohlapur and Sangli in Maharashtra. While in Kerala as many as 24 relief camps have started functioning in the state, while over eight Engineer Task Forces (ETFs) have been deployed in various districts like Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kozhikode.

Army rescue operation teams were seen evacuating senior citizens, women, children, and others by carrying them either on their shoulders or palanquins while they strive hard to wade through the debris of landslides and flood water.

According to Army, a total of around 6,000 persons have been rescued and more than 15,000 have been evacuated from the flood-affected states till now.

Moreover, food and medical aids have been provided to the victims.

As on Friday, 33 relief teams and 31 ETFs were providing flood relief in Bagalkot, Raichur, Belgaum, Kalburgi and Kodagu districts of Karnataka, while a total of nine relief teams and 12 ETFs were provided to assist the people of Sirol and Sangli in Maharashtra.

Around six relief teams have also been deployed in Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

