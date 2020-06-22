Indian Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in J-K's Nowshera sector

Poonch/Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 (ANI): One Indian Army soldier has lost his life in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops here in the Nowshera sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday, officials said.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati and Nowshera sectors at about 3:30 am and 5:30 am.



It initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC.



Indian Army retaliated befittingly. (ANI)

