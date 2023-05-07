Indian Army joins locals for Buddha Purnima at Tak Tsang Gompa in Arunachal

Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Indian Army and locals came together to celebrate Buddha Purnima at Tak Tsang Gompa near the beautiful Sungetsar Lake in Tawang District of Arunachal Pradesh.



Tak Tsang Gompa is one of the three locations where Guru Padmasambhava, the revered deity of the area meditated with his spiritual consort Monmo Tashi Khewdey who was in the manifestation of a Tigress, hence the name Tak-Tsang or 'Tiger's Nest'.



This beautiful Gompa, perched in the wilderness of mountains at a height of 12,500 feet and close to the famous Sungetsar Lake is revered by locals and visited by thousands of tourists who visit Tawang every year, informed an official release.



It is believed that Padmasambhava or Lopon Pema Jungne the Lotus Born Guru, a teacher from the famous ancient Nalanda University of Central India meditated here prior to moving on to Tibet for spreading Buddhism.

Historically, in the 8th Century AD Guru Padmasambhava was invited by the Tibetan King Trisong Detsen to teach Buddhism and it was under Guru Padmasambhava's supervision that the first Buddhist Monastery of Samye was established.





"Guru Padmasambhava, through his spiritual powers, subdued the evil spirits of Tibet and made them take a pledge to protect Buddhism and its followers. Guru Padmasambhava started the new form of spiritual Buddhism which eventually is known as Nyingma and its followers as Nyingmapas," it read.



Buddhism has many similarities with Hinduism as it emanated from the heartland of India. Akin to the Hindu's belief that Lord Hanuman was born but is immortal, Buddhists believe that Guru Padmasambhava is still alive in Ihonup Sinpok Yul in his Copper Palace.

The design of Tak Tsang Gonpa is called 'Zangdok Palri' which means the 'Copper Coloured Palace', thus the significance of Tak Tsang Gompa.







The Indian Army assisted in the celebrations as well as participated along with the local population.

The enthusiastic celebrations commenced with the offering of prayers in the Gompa and were followed by a medical camp organised by the Indian Army wherein the locals were provided with medical check-ups and medicines. A community meal was also organised for all the villagers.

The local unit of the Indian Army gifted chairs for the students at the Gompa.

The celebrations of Buddha Purnima were marked by religious and festive fervour, care and compassion for elders and respect for the environment true to the ethos of Indian Buddhism. It also reaffirmed the civil-military bonhomie in the area. (ANI)

