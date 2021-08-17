Indian Army joins 'Project BOLD' to grow bamboo trees in Himalayan terrains in Leh

Leh (Ladakh) [India], August 17 (ANI): In an initiative to grow bamboo trees in the high Himalayan terrains, the Indian Army provided its support to 'Project BOLD' (Bamboo Oasis on Lands in Drought) of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in Leh.

On August 15, Army planted 20 bamboo saplings at its compound in Leh.

As per the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises on Monday, these 20 saplings of special bamboo species were handed over to the Army by KVIC last week at Jammu for plantation in Leh.



This is the first-ever attempt to grow bamboo trees in the high Himalayan terrains with the objective of preventing land degradation and developing green cover.

In continuation with this effort, 1,000 bamboo saplings will be planted at village Chuchot in Leh on August 18. These bamboo plants will be ready for harvest in three years.

While this will create sustainable income for the local tribal population, said the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. (ANI)

