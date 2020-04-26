Indian Army kills 4 terrorists in last 24 hours; 22 terrorists eliminated in April

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 26 (ANI): Indian Army in two separate successful operations conducted within 24 hours on April 24 and 25, killed 4 terrorists at Anantnag and Pulwama districts.

"With this, the number of terrorists killed by the Army in April this year has gone up to 22 and the overall count in 2020 to 54," said Defence PRO, Udhampur.

"On Saturday morning, a joint team of RR and Police launched a cordon and search operation in Goripora area of Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama District. As the joint team approached the suspected spot, hiding terrorists fired upon them, triggering an encounter. In the ensuing gunfight, two terrorists were killed. Affiliation of the slain terrorists is yet to be ascertained," as per an official statement.

Earlier on Friday, terrorists abducted a policeman from the Sheerpora area of Yaripora, Kulgam, according to the statement. A joint team of RR, SOG and CRPF immediately cordoned off the area and launched a rescue operation. (ANI)

