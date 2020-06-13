Indian Army launches operation to flush out terrorists in J-K

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): Acting on an intelligence input, Indian Army personnel launched an operation on Saturday in Maldera village of Shopian district to flush out terrorists holed up inside the region.

"Joint Operation launched at forenoon today on intelligence input. Cordon was laid & contact established. A firefight ensued," tweeted Chinar Corps - Indian Army.

The operation is still underway.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

