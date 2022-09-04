Indian Army launches search, rescue ops to find missing mountaineer of Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 4 (ANI): The Indian army launched a search and rescue operation on Saturday to find two missing members of a mountaineering expedition of Arunachal Pradesh including Tapi Mra - the first mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh to scale Mount Everest.

Two members of the expedition have been untraceable since August 17 as reported by the balance six members of the expedition who reached Seppa from their expedition base camp on the evening of August 29.

A mountaineering expedition was approved by the Department of Youth Affairs, Arunachal Pradesh on a self-request basis of Shri Tapi Mra to Mount Nyegi Kangtsang in East Kameng Distt has reported an incident on Monday, 29 August.

Lt Col A. S. Walia, PRO (Defence) of Tezpur said that, the Army's highly trained and motivated special forces and Arunachal Scouts teams have been employed for the ground search operations in the challenging terrain of the expedition area.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of East Kameng district, Tapi Mra and one member of the expedition have been untraceable since August 17.



Following the incident, the Arunachal Pradesh government has sought help from the Indian Army's Tezpur-based Gajraj Corps in the search and rescue operation.

Indian Army has already mounted the operation and two ALH and two Cheetah helicopters have been put on standby, these will be used for aerial reconnaissance of the area with one of the team members onboard once the weather clears.

According to the reports, 37-year-old Tapi Mra - the Adventure Promotion Officer (APO) of Directorate of Youth Affairs, Arunachal Pradesh government, has taken up an expedition on a self-request basis to Mount Kyarisatam situated in East Kameng district and started his mission on July 27 this year.

Seven other porters were also along Tapi Mra in the mission, but Tapi Mra and one porter Niku Dao have gone missing since August 17.



Tapi Mra and Niku Dao have gone missing since they had embarked on summiting the Khyar Satam peak, one of the highest with a base camp of 4,500 meters above sea level situated in the East Kameng district. (ANI)

