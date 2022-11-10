Indian Army launches 'Veerangana Sewa Kendra' for welfare, grievance redressal of 'veer naris'

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Taking yet another step in leveraging technology, the Indian Army with a motto of "Taking Care of Our Own, No Matter What" launched a single window facility named the "Veerangana Sewa Kendra" (VSK) for welfare and grievances redressal of veer naris.

The project was inaugurated by President Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) on Thursday at the premises of the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV) premises located at Delhi Cantt.

Veerangana Sewa Kendra (VSK) will be available as a service to the Indian Army Veterans Portal www.indianarmyveterans.gov.in.



"The system caters to registering grievances with tracking, monitoring, and regular feedback to the applicant. Veernaris / Next of Kin will have multiple means for approaching the VSK through telephone, SMS, WhatsApp, Post, e-mail and walk-ins to seek assistance. Stakeholders can monitor the status of grievances through Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software and the applicant will receive regular status updates through SMS and email," read an official statement.

The project leverages digital technology in the seamless coupling of various stakeholders i.e. Record Offices, Officers Record Office, ECHS, AWWA, Canteen Services Directorate, Colonels Veteran, Liaison Officers at PCDA (O) and PCDA (P) on a common digital platform. Non-military stakeholders like Rashtriya Sainik Board (RSB), Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) and Zilla Sainik Board (ZSB) are being linked through e-mail.

The postal address of the facility is DIAV, 104 Cavalry Road, Maude Lines Delhi Cantt 110010. A Whatsapp number for the facility is being shared shortly. Registration of welfare-related grievances can be done on the portal by veer naris through the respective Record Offices, Col Veterans and DIAV. Veer naris will have the option to walk into the facility and meet Assistant Manager VSK/OIC VSK to register and monitor their grievances.

The project has been driven by DIAV, AG's Branch and the technology solution has been developed by BISAG-N, while Hero MotoCorp has supported the project through their CSR initiative.

Veer naris are employed as VSK staff to maintain inherent connection and empathy with the beneficiaries. The VSK is one of its kind initiatives by the Indian Army towards extending genuine care and support to its widows and veer naris and NoKs. (ANI)

