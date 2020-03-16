Indian Army medical team deployed in Maldives to set up COVID-19 testing lab: Spokesperson

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): A team of Indian Army medical personnel including six doctors and eight paramedics have been deployed in the Maldives since March 13 to set up a viral testing lab, Army Spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said on Monday here.

Earlier, Maldives had requested the Indian government to supply protective gear and masks, Maldives was also a part of the SAARC video conference held on Sunday that discussed the ways to combat Covid-19 spread.

Coronavirus first originated in the city of Wuhan, China last December. The WHO declared pandemic has claimed more than 6,600 lives out of 173,285 confirmed cases, globally. (ANI)