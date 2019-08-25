Indian Army officer Anil Puri completes 1200 km long Paris-Brest-Paris circuit

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Lieutenant General Anil Puri has become the first serving Lieutenant General-rank officer of the Indian Army to complete France's oldest cycling event, 1,200-km Paris-Brest-Paris circuit.
The 56-year-old officer completed the circuit on August 23 by cycling non-stop for 90 hours.
Over 31,125 riders have managed to complete Paris-Brest-Paris Randonneur ever since the event started in 1931.
This year, the picturesque town of Rambouillet hosted the departure and arrival for the event. (ANI)
