Indian Army officer, soldier killed in blast in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 30 (ANI): An officer and a soldier of the Indian Army lost their lives in a mysterious blast on Saturday that took place in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said.



According to updates both the Army personnel were critically injured in the explosion near a forward post along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of the union territory.

The area has been cordoned off.

Earlier on October 11, five army personnel including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were killed in anti-terrorist operations in the DKG area of Rajouri adjoining the Poonch sector. (ANI)

