Indian Army organises 'Digital India' programme to spread awareness on govt schemes in J-K's Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 10 (ANI): A 'Digital India' programme was organised by the Indian Army at Rishipora in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with members of the Community Service Centre (CSC) to inform people about different government schemes on Saturday.



During this special programme, organisers informed the people about different schemes including Golden Cards, Labour employment and digital health services. The event was attended by military and civil dignitaries and a large number of the local population of the area.

While speaking to ANI, DDC Chairperson, Kupwara, Irfan Panditpuri, said, "In future, we will be completely digitalised. We create an awareness among the people which is the need of the hour."





District Manager of CSC Kupwara, Dr Javaid Maqbool, said, "In coordination with the Indian Army, CSC guides the people of Jammu and Kashmir about the facilities being provided by the Government of India. For health, we have Golden Card, we are distributing e-labours cards. All the schemes are available here in the CSC."



Iqbal Shah, a resident of Kupwara, said, "Our future is highly reliable on digitalisation. The civil society members held a meeting where we are expecting more such awareness campaigns. CSC centres have shared the information about farmers, youths and students."

During the programme, specific stalls were established primarily for distribution cum registration for Digital Literacy Certificate, Ayushman Bharat card and E-shram card as well as informing people about the services being provided by the CSC. (ANI)

