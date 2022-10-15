Indian Army organises free CLAT coaching classes in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir [India], October 15 (ANI): The Indian Army has started two-and-a-half-month long (Common Law Admission Test) CLAT free coaching classes for the aspirants under in Pohrupet at Qaziabad Institution of Education, Karalgund in North Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The aim of these coaching classes is to help underprivileged students in their studies and prepare them for the upcoming CLAT examination, which is scheduled on December 18, 2022.



A total of 21 students including nine girls are attending this coaching capsule at Qaziabad Institute of Education, Karalgund in the Kupwara district.

Ashiq Hussian Lone, the owner and the co-organiser of the institute told ANI that the complete course is being provided to the student free of cost.

"We provide coaching to classes 11, 12, medical and the Foundation course for class 10th. The complete course is free of cost. We aim to make the students worthy enough of getting into the top universities in the country."





The selection of students for these classes was done very stringently and extensively via screening, preliminary tests and personal interviews.

The CLAT tutorial comprises three-hour afternoon classes with a series of tests on a weekly basis. The core group of faculty consists of seven teachers and a coordinator to mentor and monitor the students.

The students lauded the efforts taken by the Indian Army to educate the younger generation and urged them for organizing such tutorials in the future for the engagement of youth.



One of the students named Syed Faheem Geelani said, "We are getting the opportunity to prepare for the CLAT exam. Many poor students are also benefitting from this. We are very thankful to the government for providing us with this opportunity."

"If we would have gone to any private coaching centre, we would have to pay Rs 30,000. But, here we are getting to prepare for the CLAT examination free of cost. We are very thankful to the Indian Army for organising this," another student named Mohsin Amreen said.



Theythanked the Indian Army and said that such programmes motivate students to progress while promoting education in the Valley. (ANI)

