Indian Army organises free medical camp in Dal Lake

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 3 (ANI): A free medical camp was organized by the Indian Army in Srinagar, in association with local NGOs and doctors from Nasik and Mumbai.

A total of eight doctors with specializations in various fields attended many patients in this medical camp.

The medical camp was organized in "Kashmir's Floating Village Kachri Mohalla" which is located in the inlands of Dal Lake. Patients from various Mohalla in the Dal Lake avail the medical facilities from this camp and doctors come from outside to give them good treatment.





"I belong from Kachri Mohalla. Indian Army and doctors from outside Kashmir have organised this camp. Hospitals are nearly 5 to 5 kms away. We are very thankful to the people who have organised this camp," Dr Snehal Shetty from Maharashtra told ANI.

She further said, "Women here suffer from body aches, joint pains, etc and I am really glad that we could at least help them to some extent".

"We have organised a medical camp with the support of the Indian Army. We have organised it in Dal Lake's Kachri Mohallah because there are no health centres here so people from Dal lake and other nearby areas can come here with their health problems free of cost", Sheikh Saba, Co-Organizer of Camp.

The people over here are working as labourers and have very low incomes, so they prefer government hospitals instead of private medical facilities. This medical camp helps these people by providing free checkups and medicines, which prove to be very beneficial for them.

The Indian army continued its efforts to serve the public by doing these free medical camps despite doing their own duties in the Kashmir valley. (ANI)

