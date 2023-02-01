Indian Army organises integrated exercise in North Bengal

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): A joint training exercise "Exercise Trishakri Prahar" was conducted in North Bengal from 21 January to 31 January 2023, aiming at synergising the firepower assets of the Indian Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to orchestrate an integrated battle.

The aim of the exercise was to practice battle preparedness of the Security Forces using the latest weapons and equipment in a networked, integrated environment, involving all arms and services of the Army, the Indian Air Force and CAPFs.

As part of the exercise, swift mobilization and deployment practices were carried out in various locations across North Bengal. Efforts of all agencies including the Civil Administration, Civil Defence Organisations, Police and CAPFs were coordinated to ensure efficient move and quick mobilization.



Exercise Trishakri Prahar culminated on 31 January 2023 with an Integrated Fire Power Exercise in Teesta Field Firing Ranges.

The exercise showcased the joint application of ground and aerial assets to include the latest generation Fighter Aircraft, helicopters, Tanks, Infantry Combat Vehicles, Medium & Field Artillery Guns, Infantry Mortars, and various New Generation Infantry weapons and equipment in a networked environment. The exercise also witnessed the participation of newly inducted weapons and equipment made in India as part of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'.

The firepower exercise was reviewed by Lt Gen RP Kalita, Army Commander, Eastern Command. Senior officers of BSF, ITBP, SSB, and civil administration dignitaries also witnessed the exercise. On termination of the firepower exercise, a display of the major weapons and equipment was also organised.

The conduct of "Exercise TRISHAKTI PRAHAR" enabled rehearsal and coordination amongst various agencies for quick movement and employment of forces across North Bengal. The Integrated Fire Power Exercise showcased the Indian Armed Forces' capability in the synergised application of Indian Air Force assets, Airborne Special Forces and the Security Forces in a networked environment. (ANI)

