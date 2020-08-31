Indian Army organises medical camp in J-K's Kishtwar

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Indian Army organised a medical camp in Sinthan, Kishtwar district in which over 200 people turned up from adjoining areas and availed the facility, said PRO Defence Jammu.

"IndianArmy in Kishtwar organised a medical camp in Sinthan, District Kishtwar. Over 200 people turned up from adjoining areas and availed the facility. The medical team of Army at diagnosed the needy at an altitude of around 10,000 feet. Army initiative highly appreciated by all," PRO Defence Jammu tweeted.

The medical camp was organised by the Army for the locals aimed to reduce hardships of the people living in the far-flung areas.

"Distributed COVID-19 kits comprising of facemasks, sanitizer, soap and other protective items," PRO Defence Kashmir tweeted.

"Indian Army in Kishtwar reached out to Gujjars and Bakarwals residing in upper reaches of Pir Panjal ranges. The medical check-up was conducted and medicines were also distributed," PRO Defence Jammu added. (ANI)

