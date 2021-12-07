Indian army organises multi-speciality medical camps across J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 7 (ANI): The Indian Army in partnership with the "Borderless World Foundation" Nashik (Maharastra) based NGO is organising a series of multi-speciality Medical Camps across the Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla District.



The camps are being organised from December 6 to 8 at Old Town Baramulla, Naugam and Uri, according to a press release issued by Army on Monday.

"The medical team comprises 11 Specialists including gynaecologists, medical specialists, paediatrician, general physician, ophthalmologist and the orthopaedic surgeon will provide free medical consultations, treatment and free medicines to the people from across the area of The Dagger Division," the release said.

The first camp of this series was organised on Monday at UPHC Old Town Baramulla drew an enthusiastic response. (ANI)

