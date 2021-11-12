Indian Army organises photography competition in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 12 (ANI): Indian Army organised a photography competition in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Usha Puri, who participated as a judge in the event, said, "I was invited here as a judge, I felt very good after my judgment. Youth in Poonch have the talent, they must come forward and should showcase it."

"I request all students who have such talent should come forward and showcase their talent so that they can cross the boundary," she added.



Imran, photographer and resident of Poonch, said, "It was a great opportunity for youth in the district. There is so much talent here but we don't get the opportunity or I would say platform but such kind of event gives us exposure."

Komal, who participated as a judge, said, "Jammu and Kashmir is such a place where everything is beautiful so as Poonch. It has so much to offer on a bigger level."

She appreciated the photography of contestants and said, "All pictures were very beautiful." (ANI)

