Indian Army organises volleyball tournament for girls in J-K

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 14 (ANI): Under Operation Sadbhavna, Indian Army organised a girls volleyball tournament in Baramulla district's Uplona area here.

The tournament was organised under the aegis of Haiderbeg Sector Headquarters wherein four energetic teams of six districts participated.

A local sports organisation helped the army in organising the tournament. The aim of the tournament was to motivate young girls to take up sports as a profession and to inculcate the values of sportsmanship.



The tournament was played in a round-robin format in the league stages in which two pools with three teams each played to qualify for the semi-finals.

Participating girl players appreciated this effort taken by the Indian army as these types of sporting activities will help them to boost their sports skills.

"Our team came from Baramulla. We won, and we are delighted. We want to thank the Army for organising the tournament. It was a big opportunity for us. Hopefully, we get more opportunities in the future," a participating player told ANI. (ANI)

