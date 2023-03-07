Indian Army organises workshop at Kupwara to celebrate International Women's Day

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 7 (ANI): The Rashtriya Rifles Battalion of Indian Army stationed at Gujjarpatti- Sogam (Lolab) under the aegis of Charkut Garrison, in collaboration with Health Department, Kupwara and Government Degree College, Sogam organized a one-day seminar cum workshop on Tuesday at Gujjarpatti- Sogam.

According to the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the seminar was organized on the theme, 'Women Empowerment, Gender Equality & Role of Women in Upliftment of Society in Kashmir' to celebrate 'International Women's Day 2023'.

Chhaya Hajela, Chairperson of the Family and Welfare Organization of the Rashtriya Rifles Battalion stationed at Gujjarpatti Sogam presided over the seminar which was co-presided by Samiksha Sagar Doifode, wife of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray.

The session commenced with the 'National Anthem' and tribute to the contribution of women in the development of society, followed by the presentation and educational talk by eminent professors besides doctors, subject experts and students from Government Degree College, Sogam on 'Women Empowerment, Gender Equality, Women's Economic Empowerment, Girls' Education, Family Planning, Measures for Reducing Child Marriages and Role of Women in Upliftment of Society in Kashmir.

The first-of-its-kind seminar cum workshop on the occasion of International Women's Day at Lolab Valley in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir was an important step towards spreading awareness about the importance of women's empowerment and education for the upliftment of the society of Kashmir.

Gender equality and empowerment of Kashmiri Women remain a top priority for the Indian Army. Indian Army is working with various stakeholders to find innovative solutions to help women and girls to tap their human capital and become leaders, entrepreneurs, and agents of change for green, resilient, and inclusive development which is in consonance with the agenda for "India's prestigious G-20 Presidency".

Speaking on the occasion, a well-known guest speaker, Professor Mehbooba Bano, Head of the Department of Political Science, GDC Sogam said, "The world is changing and women are taking up every field and making their contribution at all levels and the government has initiated several schemes for women empowerment, especially in Kashmir."



Dr Shugufta Kazi, a professional medical expert on women's health from the Department of Health, Kupwara delivered an educational talk on girls' education, family planning, reducing child marriages and female child foeticide especially in the context of Kashmiri society.

During her talk, she also mentioned that Kashmiri society is changing today and helping the country to grow. Women empowerment has a long history of women's emancipation. She motivated the audience to take positive steps toward empowering women.

Various scholars and girl students including Syed Shazia, Salma Jahangir and Seerat Bhat also delivered a talk on 'Role of Women in Development of Kashmir'.

Samiksha Sagar Doifode, who is a well-known coordinator of NGOs working towards the gentle cause of women's empowerment, spoke about respecting women in all spheres of life. She reiterated that we should never differentiate between Men and Women.

She mentioned the several complex aspects of womanhood and their course of journey lucidly in an easy-to-understand manner by giving day-to-day examples from daily life.

She opined on the fact that the nation, especially Kashmir today considers women as the engine of growth and believes in being committed to the rise of women nationally and globally.

Huge gathering of women and girls from all sections of the society including women PRIs, Nageena Begum, BDC member Sogam, lady teachers from various schools and colleges from Lolab Valley, ASHA workers and volunteers from various government departments and girl students from various schools attended the seminar and contributed their thoughts on the occasion during interaction with guest speakers.

The event ended on a positive note, "Here is More Work to Do, so, Together, Let us Accelerate Gender Equality and Empowerment today for a More Sustainable Tomorrow". (ANI)

