Indian Army pays tribute to paratrooper martyred in counter-terror operation in Shopian

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday paid tribute to paratrooper Karamjeet Singh, who lost his life during a counter-terrorist operation in Shopian district here on Friday.

"In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Chinar Corps Commander, and all ranks paid homage to the martyr on behalf of a proud nation," said a spokesperson of the Army.

He added, "In a show of solidarity, representatives from other security agencies also joined to pay their last respects to the martyr."

According to the official, the 22-year-old sustained bullet injury while he was de-inducting from the operation site at Yarwan forest in Shopian district.

He was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, but he succumbed to injuries.

The mortal remains of the martyr were taken for the last rites to Hafizabad, Punjab where he would be laid to rest with full military honour, informed the official.

Singh had joined the Army in 2015 and is survived by his mother and two sisters. (ANI)

