Indian Army pays tribute to soldier killed in Srinagar accident

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 6 (ANI): The Indian Army on Sunday paid rich tributes to Sepoy Sanjay Kumar Bhat, who was killed in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Parimpora in Srinagar on Saturday.

A press release from the Indian Army read, "In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lieutenant General DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps led all ranks in paying homage to the gallant soldier on behalf of the proud Nation."

Late Sepoy Sanjay Kumar Bhat, on Saturday, while carrying out road opening operation on NH 1A near Fruit Mandi, Parimpora was hit from behind by a civil truck, the release said.



He was immediately evacuated to a civil hospital, Noora Hospital, Zainakut, and further shifted to 92 Base Hospital. However, Bhat succumbed to his injuries.

43-year-old Bhat joined the Army in 2006. He belonged to the Village Mishriwala Camp of Jammu Tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir, said in a press statement.

The mortal remains of Late Sepoy Sanjay Kumar Bhat will be taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours.

"In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and wellbeing," the press release added. (ANI)

