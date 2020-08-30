Indian Army pays tributes to Sep Prashant Sharma who fought terrorists despite being grievously injured

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Indian Army on Saturday paid tributes to its soldier Prashant Sharma who was grievously injured in an encounter in Pulwama district on Saturday and later succumbed to his injuries. Three terrorists were killed the encounter.

In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt Gen BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the braveheart on behalf of the nation.



An Army release said that Prashant Sharma was "in the lead element" of his party when it came into contact with terrorists during a specific search operation launched in Zadoora village in Pulwama district.

In the ensuing firefight, three terrorists were eliminated and Sepoy Prashant Sharma suffered multiple gunshot wounds on his chest.

Despite being grievously injured, he continued to fight. He was subsequently evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The 23-year-old soldier had joined the 26 Mechanised Infantry Battalion of the Army in 2016. He was serving with 50 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion.

He belonged to Khanjapur village of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh and is survived by his parents.

The mortal remains of soldier were taken for last rites to his native place. (ANI)

