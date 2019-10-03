Indian Army prepared to foil Pak sponsored march to LoC

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Indian Army is fully prepared to foil a Pakistan Army sponsored march planned to be held on Friday involving some people from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to Line of Control (LoC).

The aim of the march is to create disturbances over the Abrogation of Article370.

Top India Army sources told ANI that the force is fully prepared to foil Pakistan Army sponsored march of locals from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (Po) to LoC.

"We are fully prepared to tackle the march of the PoK locals to the LoC in Kashmir valley. We will act against them as per the laid down standard operating procedures," Indian Army sources said.

Sources said the Pakistan Army has also been warned against encouraging such marches and highlighted that the Kashmiris on the PoK side are being used as cannon fodder by them.

Pakistan has been trying to create an image globally that there is an atmosphere of unrest in the entire Kashmir over the Indian decision.

On August 5, the Central government had announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu Kashmir. It had also announced the decision to simultaneously bifurcate the state into two Union Territories. (ANI)

