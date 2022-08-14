Indian Army recruitment rally for 'Agniveers' begins in Haryana's Hisar

Hisar (Haryana) [India], August 14 (ANI): The recruitment rally for the 'Agniveers' began in Haryana's Hisar on Sunday, according to an official.

"This is our third day of the recruitment rally covering four districts. We are conducting it on the occasion of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' which makes it even more significant. Four more rallies are underway in other cities," said Major General Ranjan Mahajan while addressing the media.



Meanwhile, an aspirant, Gagan Tiwari welcomed the Agnipath scheme for the armed forces and said that he had started preparing two years ago.

"I had dreamt of joining the army since I was a child. I started preparing two years ago. There are adequate arrangements for food and water here. The 'Agniveer' is a welcome scheme," he said.

The first-ever examination for the recruitment in Indian Air Force through the new 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme began across the country on July 24 morning amid tight police security.



The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

The Agnipath scheme allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The Agnipath Scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

'Agnipath' is a pan India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. The scheme provides an opportunity for youth to serve in the regular cadre of the armed forces. All those recruited under the 'Agnipath' scheme will be called 'Agniveers'.

'Agniveers' will be enrolled for a service duration of 4 years including the training period. After four years, only 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness and medical fitness.

The Agnipath scheme has been brought to strengthen India's security. The 'Agniveers' will be given a good pay package and an exit retirement package after a service of four years.

The first four years, served under a contract, are not likely to be taken into consideration for the fixation of the final pensionary benefits.

The other 75 per cent 'Agniveers' will be demobilized, with an exit or "Seva Nidhi" package of Rs 11-12 lakh, partly funded by their monthly contributions, as well as skill certificates and bank loans for help in their second careers. (ANI)

