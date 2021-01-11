Indian Army Recruitment Rally in Telangana to be held in March

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], January 10 (ANI): Indian Army's recruitment rally will be held at Telangana Sports School in Hakimpet from March 5 to March 24.

The recruitment drive will be conducted to enroll candidates from 33 districts of Telangana under the Army Recruitment Office Secunderabad to fill various posts including Soldier Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Soldier Nursing Assistant, Soldier Nursing Assistant Veterinary, Soldier Clerk, Soldier Store Keeper Technical, Soldier General Duty and Soldier Tradesman.



"The registration for the Recruitment Rally will be between January 19, 2021 and February 17, 2021. Candidates who apply online will only be eligible to attend the rally. Date of reporting at rally site will be intimated on admit card which can be downloaded after February 18, 2020," said the Army Recruitment Office.

To avoid large gatherings at one place, the Recruitment Office has made four different report centres close to the main venue (Telangana Sports School, Hakimpet). These report centres will issue Rally Token to the candidates for participation in the Rally. Each day a batch of 500 candidates will be called.

"The recruitment process is fully automated, fair and transparent. Candidates must guard against touts/fraudsters who claim that they can help anyone pass or get enrolled. Only their hard work and preparation will ensure their selection as per merit," stated the Army Recruitment Office. (ANI)

