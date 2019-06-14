Indian Army rescues 81 tourists stranded in Ladakh

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Indian Army team rescued 81 tourists visiting Shyok in Ladakh and provided them with immediate aid on Friday.

"Indian Army rescues 81 tourists visiting Shyok region, stranded onPartapu r- Turtuk road; immediate shelter, medical aid & warm clothing were provided" Northern Command, Indian Army tweeted on Friday.

All the rescued tourists were provided with jackets, caps and warm clothes to protect themselves from adverse weather conditions.

The Indian Army provided them with food after bringing them to the army camps.

Rescued tourists wrote thanksgiving messages for the Indian Army during their stay at the camps. (ANI)

