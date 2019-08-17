Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa
Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa

Indian Army salutes Sandeep Thapa's supreme sacrifice

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:16 IST

Jammu (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday paid tribute to Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa, who was martyred in action along the Line of Control (LoC).
"General Bipin Rawat #COAS and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa and offer deepest condolences to the family," Indian Army said in a tweet.
Lance Naik Thapa lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera Sector, Rajouri earlier in the day.
"In the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa attained martyrdom. Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa, aged 35 years, belonged to village Rajawala, Tehsil Vikas Nagar, district Sahaspur, Dehradun and is survived by his wife, Nisha Thapa," an official statement said.
"Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The Nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," it added.
Indian Army responded strongly and effectively. Heavy damage to Pakistan Army posts and casualties to Pakistan soldiers have been inflicted by Indian Army troops.
Indian Army's Northern Command too paid tributes to the deceased soldier.
"#LtGenRanbirSingh, #ArmyCdrNC, and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa and offer deepest condolences to the family. @adgpi @PIB_India @SpokespersonMoD," Northern Command said in its tweet. (ANI)

