Indian Army seeks assistance from Chinese Army to locate missing youth from Arunachal Pradesh: Defence sources

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The Indian Army has sought assistance from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) to locate the missing youth from Arunachal Pradesh on their side and return him as per established protocol, informed Defence sources on Thursday.

The sources further said that the Indian Army immediately contacted through an established mechanism informing that an individual, who was collecting herbs and hunting, has lost his way and cannot be found.

"Regarding the incident of the missing youth named Miram Taron from Arunachal Pradesh, it is informed that on receipt of the information, the Indian Army immediately contacted the PLA through established mechanism of hotline informing that an individual, who was collecting herbs and hunting, has lost his way and cannot be found. Assistance from PLA has been sought to locate the individual on their side and return him as per established protocol," said Defence Sources.

Earlier today, Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Pasighat West Ninong Ering claimed that 17-year-old youth from Arunachal Pradesh was abducted by the Chinese army on Tuesday.



His Twitter post said that Taron was abducted at around 6:30 PM near Siungla from the jungle called Lungta Jor under Indian territory by the PLA.

Taron went hunting with his friend Johnny Yaying in the last border village of Bising under Tuting, he informed.

However, 27-year-old Yaying escaped the Chinese army and he disclosed the abduction episode.

Tapir Gao, Member of Parliament from East Arunachal Pradesh, had also claimed that the youth was 'abducted' on Tuesday from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district.

He claimed that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has abducted the youth where the Tsangpo River enters India in Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

