Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): An Indian Army soldier died during an operation here on Friday night.
Soldier Defadar Aslam Khan slipped and fell into the river during a search and cordon operation in Ganderbal district and died.
The rescue was launched immediately but he could not be saved.
The Indian Army has expressed condolences on his death. (ANI)
Indian Army soldier died during search and cordon ops at Ganderbal
ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 02:36 IST
