Bageshwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A team of Bombay Sappers, from the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army, has successfully completed a mountaineering expedition to Mount Balijuri.
The summit is located in the fascinating and challenging region of Bageshwar in Uttarakhand.
The team reached the summit after an arduous climb. (ANI)
Indian Army team scales Mt Balijuri in Uttarakhand
ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:25 IST
