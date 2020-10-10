Indian Army thwarts Pak-backed terrorists' bid to smuggle weapons into J-K, recovers rifles, ammunition

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 10 (ANI): Indian Army personnel deployed at the Keran Sector of North Kashmir on Friday thwarted an attempt by Pakistan Army-backed terrorists to smuggle weapons from Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Indian Army said.

Four AK 74 rifles, eight magazines and 240 AK Rifle ammunition were recovered, it added.

The army launched a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police after troops detected movement on the banks of Kishen Ganga River on October 9 at 8:30 pm.



Army officials said that 2-3 terrorists were detected trying to transport some items in a tube tied to a rope from the far bank of the river.

"Our alert troops, using surveillance devices, caught a cache of arms being smuggled by Pakistan. This shows that the intentions of Pakistan are the same. We will continue to fight back their ill intentions in future also," Lieutenant General BS Raju, GOC Chinar Corps told reporters here.

He asserted that the infiltration from across the border has been reduced to some extent. "This year we have been able to stop infiltration to some extent. Last year, more than 130 men were infiltrated, this year it has been reduced to 30."

Lt Gen Raju added that there are around 250-300 terrorists at launchpads on the Pakistani side as per the intel agencies.

"We have been able to keep them at bay despite their regular attempts (of trying to infiltrate)," he said. (ANI)

