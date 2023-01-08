Indian Army thwarts two infiltration bids along LoC in J-K's Poonch in 10 days, guns down 2 terrorists

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 8 (ANI): The Indian Army thwarted an infiltration bid in the Balakot sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on the night of January 7, eliminating two terrorists in the operation, officials said on Sunday.

The Army recovered one AK 47 rifle, one modified AK 56 rifle, one Chinese pistol, two Chinese hand grenades, and two high explosive IEDs from the terrorists.

Brigadier P Acharya (Commander 13 Sector RR) who held a joint press conference with Brigadier R Krishnan here detailed the operation.

"At approximately 1945 hrs, there was a loud explosion due to mine having got initiated by infiltrating terrorists. Thereafter at approximately 1950 hrs own troops saw the movement near the fence and engaged the terrorists by bringing aimed fire at them. Once the firing has ceased, our troops on the fence and troops on the Line of Control readjusted the cordon to prevent their escape," he said.

In the early hours of January 8, the troops commenced the search operation in which two bodies were recovered with ammunition.



"In the search so far two bodies have been recovered with weapons, magazines, ammunition and other war-like stores. Army has recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one modified AK 56 Rifle, One Chinese Pistol, two Chinese hand grenades and two high explosive IEDs and a mobile phone till now," the official said.

Brigadier R Krishnan also revealed about the infiltration bid on December 29 (2022) evening also, however, it was foiled by the troops.

"By the quick action of alert troops, a major infiltration bid of the terrorists was foiled and the nefarious designs of the terrorists to disrupt peace in Poonch and Rajouri districts was thwarted successfully. They continue to remain alert on the Line of Control and well-prepared to thwart such attempts of infiltration in the future too," Brigadier R Krishnan said.

"During the search operation, three Pithoos were recovered from the incident site, where a lot of blood marks were also seen. Later during the search, a Fourth Pithoo and torn clothing were found inside the Jungle closer to the Line of Control. Large quantities of war-like stores Clothing & Substance materials were recovered from the Pithoos,"he added.

"Major weapons 2 pistols with ammunition, 2 Night Vision Goggle (US make), one binocular, one Camcorder with pictures of the terrorists and their training, steel core AK ammunition, Combat Dress, warm clothing etc were recovered," he added.(ANI)

