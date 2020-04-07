Indian Army to increase strength of medical team stationed at Narela quarantine camp

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI) The Indian Army is increasing the strength of medical personnel stationed at Narela Quarantine Camp from the current team of four doctors and eight paramedics to five doctors and thirty-one paramedics.

The Army medical team has been deployed to assist the local administration here. This is the first time Army doctors have been deployed to help civil administration within the country to help tackle coronavirus, Army sources said.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat had visited the COVID-camp at Narela and interacted with the doctors, volunteers and the military medical team.

He expressed satisfaction over the excellent synergy between the civil and military team and assured all assistance to them. (ANI)

