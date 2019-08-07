Indian Army to take part in SCO wargames next month

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): Armies of India, Pakistan and China are expected to take part in a multinational anti-terrorism military exercise set to take place in Russia next month.

Defence sources said the exercise, an initiative under the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), is set to be held from September 10-21 at Orenburg in Russia.

The SCO is an intergovernmental organisation set up in 2001. Its main goals include promoting member-states' cooperation in "politics, trade, the economy, research, technology and culture, as well as in education, energy, transport, tourism, environmental protection, and other areas".

"The armies of India, Russia, China and Pakistan are expected to take part in the drills along with militaries of other nations," the sources said.

The exercise comes at a time when India and Pakistan are engaged in a diplomatic war over the scrapping of article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

