Indian Army training dogs for surveillance during counter-terrorist operations

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): The Indian Army is training its dogs to help them in operations by mounting Audio-Video (AV) devices on them.

The device has been developed by the commanding officer of the 26 Army Dog Unit, Lieutenant Colonel V Kamalraj, a veterinary surgeon.

"We developed this device after intense research and tried it in Jammu and Kashmir. It can give us real-time details and work as our eyes and ears during any operations, especially with terrorists," Kamalraj told ANI.

Explaining the working of the device, he said, "Let us say that our soldiers find some terrorists hiding in a building and we need to know the details of that particular building, the position of the terrorists, and the entry and exits. The Army can send in a dog with this device. It can give us the details from a distance of one kilometre and send the output through a system," he said.

When asked about the types of dogs who have been trained and their safety, Kamalraj said, "The dogs are of different kinds. There are assault dogs as well, and in case of any face-off with the enemy, the bulletproof jacket will save them from any deadly firing. They can also attack the enemy as they are trained to do so."

Various K9 units across the world are using such dog mounted cameras including some law enforcement agencies in the USA.

Staffordshire Police has been using dog head cameras to record activities of criminals. Similarly, Durham police are also using 'K9cam' to deal with criminals. Portland police last year also tested these cameras for its K9 unit. (ANI)





